Downtown Henderson boat docks open for the season

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the downtown Henderson riverfront boat docks were placed for the 2023 season.
While the downtown boat docks have been placed for the season, officials with the city are asking boaters to refrain from using them on Saturday, May 20.
The city says that on Saturday, the 2nd Street ramp will be closed for Summerfest setup, and the 3rd Street ramp will be closed for the docking of the American Countess.
Until the ramps are all clear, boaters to use the Hayes Boat Ramp located in Atkinson Park near Park Field.