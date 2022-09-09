Dozens of Kentucky troopers and officers honored for heroic acts of service

Dozens of Kentucky state troopers and officers were honored during a ceremony on Thursday.
The Kentucky State Police says 75 troopers and officers were honored for heroic acts of service on Thursday during the agency's annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington.
“The past year has challenged us in many ways with the Western Kentucky tornadoes and Eastern Kentucky flooding,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Through it all, our heroes in uniform have shown up to answer the call for help, no matter the request. Thank you to our troopers and officers for their steadfast service, loyalty, bravery and commitment to creating safer communities. The commonwealth owes all of you a huge debt of gratitude.”
The achievement awards presented on Thursday were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021, according to KSP.
A full list of award recipients can be viewed on the Kentucky State Police website.