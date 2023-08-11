Dozens of new Kentucky State Police troopers graduate from training academy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEVV) — Dozens of new Kentucky State Police troopers graduated from the agency's training academy on Friday.
Governor Andy Beshear and KSP announced that 51 cadets had graduated, and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth.
The graduates were part of Cadet Class 103, and bring the total number of troopers serving the state's 120 counties to approximately 940 - the highest number of troopers the agency has employed since 2006.
New troopers will serve in posts around the state, including additions to our local posts in Madisonville and Henderson.
Cadet Class 103 graduates and their assigned posts are:
Post 1, MAYFIELD
- Kelly Underhill, Almo, Ky.
Post 2, MADISONVILLE
- Ethan Garrison, Dawson Springs, Ky.
- Leevi McMillin, Morgantown, Ky.
Post 3, BOWLING GREEN
- Caleb Butler, Munfordville, Ky.
- Hayden Phillips, Glasgow, Ky.
- Mason Roten, Cave City, Ky.
- Tyler Walters, Elizabethtown, Ky.
Post 4, ELIZABETHTOWN
- Kenneth Anderson, Okolona, Ky.
- James Grant III, Elizabethtown, Ky.
- Christopher Johnson, Bloomfield, Ky.
- Lukas Jones, Louisville, Ky.
Post 5, CAMPBELLSBURG
- Ryan Newman, Louisville, Ky.
- Matthew Sharp, Lockport, Ky.
Post 6, DRY RIDGE
- Mitchell Culbertson, Highland Heights, Ky.
- Dalton Curtis, Paris, Ky.
- Delaney Dees, Berea, Ky.
- Louis Holguin III, Lancaster, Ky.
- William Howard II, Harlan, Ky.
Post 7, RICHMOND
- Zachary Leigh, Lancaster, Ky.
- Seth Owens, Hustonville, Ky.
Post 8, MOREHEAD
- Skylar Pelfrey, Hazard, Ky.
- Christian Saylor, Brodhead, Ky.
- Paul Thomas, Morehead, Ky.
Post 9, PIKEVILLE
- Kyle Amburgey, Mallie, Ky.
- Izaeyah Dotson, Hindman, Ky.
- Keithan Hamilton, Teaberry, Ky.
- Trevor Spurlock, Hazard, Ky.
- Gregory Whitson, Hazard, Ky.
Post 10, HARLAN
- Anthony Brown, Gray, Ky.
- Benjamin Collett, Pineville, Ky.
- Charles Moore, Viper, Ky.
- Brian Nantz, Corbin, Ky.
- James Shelton, Whitesburg, Ky.
Post 11, LONDON
- Dylan Rose, Corbin, Ky.
Post 13, HAZARD
- Brandon Gibson, Whitesburg, Ky.
- Cullen Pennington, Hyden, Ky.
Post 14, ASHLAND
- Austin Castle, Nippa, Ky.
- Jason Hall, Lexington, Ky.
- Logan Layne, Dana, Ky.
- Cody McDavid, Grayson, Ky.
- Dallas Salyers, Ashland, Ky.
Post 15, COLUMBIA
- Noah Brown, Liberty, Ky.
- Joshua Smith, Campbellsville, Ky.
- Trenton Tooley, Summer Shade, Ky.
- Jordan Tucker, Parkers Lake, Ky.
Post 16, HENDERSON
- Alena Dunaway, Owensboro, Ky.
- Christopher Meador, Shepherdsville, Ky.
- Samuel Mizner, Shepherdsville, Ky.
- Charles Rafferty, Leitchfield, Ky.
- Lukas Shephard, Beaver Dam, Ky.
- Richard Thompson, Shepherdsville, Ky.
Photos from Friday's graduation ceremony were shared to the KSP Facebook page.