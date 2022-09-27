 Skip to main content
Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Kentucky

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be one of several recipients at this year's Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dr. Fauci will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ali Center in Louisville as part of the ninth Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Nov. 5.

According to the Ali Center's announcement of award recipients, Dr. Fauci is receiving the award for his work at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and throughout the global COVD-19 pandemic.

Other award recipients this year include nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen for its work during both the deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky and the flooding in eastern Kentucky, and NBA star Malcom Brogdon for his work in Tanzania and around the world.

CBS News’ Michelle Miller, co-host of CBS Saturday Morning, will serve as the event's emcee.

You can see the full award recipient announcement from the Ali Center on alicenter.org.

