Driver crashes into home in Muhlenberg County

POWDERLY, Ky. (WEVV) — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a house in Powderly on Wednesday morning.
Crews with the Greenville Fire Department say they responded to the home on Doss Drive in Powderly around 8:20 a.m.
At the scene, crews found heavy damage to the home and the car that was involved.
Firefighters say life flight couldn't fly because of unsafe weather conditions, so the driver of the car was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.
A structural engineer was called to assess the damage to the home.
No other details were immediately released.