Driver dies after Sunday morning crash in Owensboro

One person is dead and several others are recovering after a Sunday morning crash in Owensboro, Kentucky.
The Owensboro Police Department says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East 18th Street and J.R. Miller Boulevard.
OPD says three vehicles were involved, and that multiple people were injured.
One of the drivers involved in the crash, 61-year-old Sandra Moxley of Owensboro, died at the hospital from her injuries, OPD said.
No other details have been released on the incident at this time.