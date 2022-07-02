Driver in critical condition after Saturday morning crash near Owensboro

One person is in critical condition after a Saturday morning crash near Owensboro, Kentucky.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the three-vehicle crash happened on KY 144 around 9 a.m. Saturday, near Coast Guard Lane.
According to the sheriff's office, a Dodge Ram was going west down KY 144 in the right lane while a Nissan Frontier was also going west down the highway in the left lane. They say a Hyundai Sonata was also going west behind the Dodge Ram.
DCSO says the Hyundai overtook the Dodge and hit its tail, causing the Hyundai to go into the left lane where it hit the Nissan Frontier.
The sheriff's office says that the drivers of the Dodge and the Nissan were uninjured, but that the driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition.
The Thruston Fire Department and the Daviess County Fire Department also helped at the scene.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.