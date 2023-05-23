Driver killed, two deputies injured in Kentucky crash

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Two deputies were injured and another driver was killed in a crash that happened on Monday in Kentucky.
Investigators with the Kentucky State Police say they were called to help with the deadly crash around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
According to KSP, Barren County Deputy Michael Stevenson was responding to a call with his emergency equipment activated. While going through an intersection, KSP says the deputy's vehicle was hit in the passenger side by a truck.
KSP says the driver of the truck, 63-year-old William Osborn of Glasgow, died in the crash.
Deputy Stevenson and his passenger, Deputy Hunter Carroll, were both taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
No other details were immediately released.