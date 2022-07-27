 Skip to main content
Drivers should expect delays near Twin Bridges in Henderson as inspections continue through Aug. 5

Daily lane closures required, KYTC says

Traffic backed up into Henderson on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 27

Northbound traffic headed towards the Twin Bridges backed up into Henderson on July 27

Drivers headed north over the Twin Bridges from Henderson, Kentucky, into Evansville, Indiana, were backed up for miles on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) say that traffic headed north on Highway 41 at the bridges will continue to be affected as inspections on the bridges continue through at least Friday, Aug. 5.

According to KYTC, the inspections will require lane closure twice per day to accommodate equipment  throughout the duration of the inspections.

KYTC says lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, then again from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. However, there will be no lane closures on Saturday after 3 p.m., KYTC says.

Transportation officials say weather could affect the completion schedule.

Drivers should slow down in the area and exercise caution around the work zone.

