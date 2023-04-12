Drone show coming to downtown Owensboro in May

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Plans are in the works to bring a drone show to the skies of downtown Owensboro this summer.
Visit Owensboro, the City of Owensboro, and German American Bank are partnering up to bring the event to the city's downtown on Wednesday, May 17, and Friday, May 19.
Drone light show company "Firefly Drone Shows" will bring 300 drones to fly over the Ohio River, making different shapes and formations for spectators to enjoy.
Each evening of the event, the show will start at 8:30 p.m. and last for about 15 minutes. During the show, a synced soundtrack will also be played.
“This will be unlike anything our community has ever seen before. Watching that many drones light up the night sky in formation will be mesmerizing," said Dave Kirk, Visit Owensboro Destination Management. "I can’t say ‘thank you’ enough to German American Bank and the City of Owensboro for their partnership, and to Matt Hayden for allowing us to launch from his property. This wouldn’t be possible without our close partnership with Holiday World who connected us to Firefly to make this dream a reality."
The dates of the show will coincide with the Kentucky Travel Industry Association spring conference on May 17, and the opening night of "Friday After 5" on May 19.
The public is invited to attend both shows, free of charge.