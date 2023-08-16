Dunkin' Donuts now pushing for spring 2024 opening in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Progress is still underway for the City of Madisonville's first-ever Dunkin' Donuts location, but the opening of the store won't be as soon as originally planned.
Plans were previously in the works to open the city's first-ever Dunkin' location by the summer of 2023, but that date has been pushed back.
Officials with the store now tell 44News that they're pushing to open by the spring of 2024, but that a summer opening is also possible.
To make way for the new store, the existing building at 221 S. Main St. still needs to be demolished.
According to the owner, it will include a modern and comfortable indoor seating area with free WiFi, an outdoor patio area, and a drive-thru.
The business plans to employ around 15-20 people and add two management roles as well.