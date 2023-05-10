 Skip to main content
Early voting begins in Kentucky on Thursday

  • Updated
Early voting begins in Kentucky Thursday ahead of the state's primary elections on May 16.

KENTUCKY (WEVV) — With the Kentucky primary elections right around the corner, election officials are preparing for voters to hit the polls.

No-excuse early voting begins in Kentucky on Thursday morning.

In this primary election, voters will choose nominees in several big races, including the race for the state's next governor.

For a list of polling locations in your county, just visit elect.ky.gov and select your community from the dropdown list.

After beginning on Thursday, early voting will continue in the state through Saturday, with the primary elections to be held on Tuesday, May 16.

