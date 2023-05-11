Early voting underway for Kentucky primary elections

KENTUCKY (WEVV) — With the Kentucky primary elections right around the corner, voters are hitting the polls for early voting.
No-excuse early voting began in Kentucky on Thursday morning.
In this primary election, voters will choose nominees in several big races, including the race for the state's next governor.
For a list of polling locations in your county, just visit elect.ky.gov and select your community from the dropdown list.
After beginning on Thursday, early voting will continue in the state through Saturday, with the primary elections to be held on Tuesday, May 16.
Once early voting has ended, just visit the state website to see a list of Election Day polling places.