Elementary students donate to Owensboro Humane Society for Project Paws

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Owensboro Humane Society received a large donation from Newton Parrish Elementary School students.
Danielle Lanham hosted 'Project Paws', a donation drive to educate students on the importance of giving back to the community.
Over the past week, each class competed against each other to bring in the most bags of dog/cat food and treats. As a whole, the school brought in 647 items to benefit the animals at the Owensboro Humane Society. Ms. Sims' class brought in the most items, earning a pizza party and extra recess time.
"They surpassed my expectations you know 647 items, that is huge so I could not be more proud of these kids and the honestly staff and students here are the reason this is a success," says Organizer, Danielle Lanham.
Officials with the humane society say with the recent influx of animals, they are grateful for the students and their generosity.
"This is very exciting for us, so this is more like Christmas. You know we have individual donations that come in maybe once or twice a week you know a bag of dog food here and cat food we use 120 pounds of litter a day. So that's just a huge amount that people don't think about when you have 100 plus cats that's what you use, and you know and not counting dogs and all the other things there it's exciting," says Manager Sindy Davis.
Individual students were also awarded with Ozone Laser Tag, Elite Air, & Orange Leaf gift cards.