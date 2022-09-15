Ellis Park in Henderson to be sold to Churchill Downs

Ellis Park in Henderson is about to transfer ownership once again as the current owners get set to hand over the reigns to Churchill Downs.
The company announced today it signed a definitive agreement to purchase Ellis Park Racing & Gaming from Enchantment Holdings, LLC.
The total compensation package includes $79 million in cash.
According to Churchill, the deal is subject to certain working capital and other purchase price adjustments.
The new owners say they will also assume Ellis Park’s opportunity to construct a new track extension facility in Owensboro.
Ellis Park just celebrated its 100th anniversary of racing in 2022.