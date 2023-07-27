Ellis Park reschedules Friday and Saturday's programs because of extreme heat

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Extreme heat in the Tri-State has caused some schedule changes at Ellis Park in Henderson.

Officials with Ellis Park Racing & Gaming say that Friday and Saturday's programs will be postponed to Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The change comes with high temperatures in the forecast, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.

According to Ellis Park, the Friday-Saturday cards will transfer as-is to Monday-Tuesday and will not be redrawn.

Sunday's nine-race program remains on-schedule, and first post Sunday-Tuesday will remain at 11:45 a.m.

For more information about racing and gaming from Ellis Park, visit ellisparkracing.com.