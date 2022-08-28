Ellis Park wraps up 2022 racing season

Crowds gathered at Ellis Park on Sunday for the last day of an action packed 2022 racing season.
"We planned on doing a lot, I feel like we accomplished it," explained Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman.
The track was packed with racing fans of all kinds for the grand finale of the 100th year of Ellis Park's existence, celebrated with $1 popcorn and hot dogs. This season saw record attendance over the past five years, the second year back from the lost 2020 season that was cancelled due to Covid-19.
"You know, we've had a really good season to be frank - our field sizes are up, our purses are up - we've had an abbreviated schedule, but our customer interests, our headcounts, have really been up year over year," Inman explained.
There are various improvements to the park planned this off-season that will soon be underway, including adding twenty feet to the turf track, restoring the iconic water tower, and renovating the grandstands. The hope is that these changes will keep Ellis Park a popular Tri-State destination for years to come.
"Everybody remembers we're here. I can't really thank everybody enough but to have that," Inman said.
For many, attending these races isn't about the money. It's an opportunity for them to get away from the stresses of every day life with some safe entertainment.
"Anybody that gets an opportunity to come out, please do - horse racing is great," said park regular Gary Parm.
Racing will resume at Ellis Park in July 2023. Until then, people can still come and enjoy the games as well as simulcast racing.