Emergency Medical Response course being held for firefighters in Muhlenberg County

There's a Emergency Medical Response (EMR) course being held for firefighters in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.
The Kentucky Fire Commission announced the news on Wednesday, saying that the EMR class would be held in Muhlenberg County.
The class is being funded by the Fire Commission, and is available to any certified firefighter on a fire department in good standing with the Fire Commission. The Fire Commission says the grant will fund the tuition and the books. It will also pay for the first attempt at the NREMT certification exam, but that the candidate and/or department will be responsible for the Kentucky certification fees.
The class will meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6:00pm – 9:00pm. It will begin on January 16 and will complete on March 27, 2023.
Interested applicants should complete the application and return it to area3@kctcs.edu.