Emergency work causes sudden lane closure on eastbound Audubon Parkway in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Transportation officials in western Kentucky have had to suddenly close part of the Audubon Parkway for emergency work.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said Monday morning that the eastbound slow lane of the Audubon Parkway in Daviess County would be closed immediately while crews perform emergency work concrete repairs.
KYTC says the work is being performed from the 17.16-mile marker to the 17.25-mile marker and will be underway immediately.
Only the right lane of the eastbound Audubon Parkway will be affected by the closure, but drivers in the area should still be prepared for delays.
Work is expected to be completed on Sept. 22.