Employee accused of recording with cell phone in bathroom at Owensboro Target

A Target employee was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky, after being accused of setting up his cell phone to record in the employee bathroom at Target.
The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to the Target store on Frederica Street, where management said that a cell phone that was actively recording had been found in the employee restroom.
Management at the store told police they thought the cell phone belonged to Jalen Calhoun.
When officers talked to Calhoun, they say he first claimed that the phone was not his. OPD says Calhoun then changed his story and said that it was his phone, but that he didn't know why the phone was in the bathroom and that it had been stolen.
Police say that after Calhoun gave them permission to check the phone, they found a video in the "recently deleted videos" folder that showed Calhoun setting up the phone to record in the bathroom.
44News reached out to Target for comment, and a spokesperson told us that Calhoun was employed by the company but was fired following the incident.
"The safety of our team and guests is Target’s top priority, and we have no tolerance for this kind of behavior in our stores. We’ve terminated the team member involved and we’re cooperating with the Owensboro Police Department on their investigation. Due to the ongoing nature of that investigation, we’ll refer additional questions to law enforcement at this time," the full statement from Target says.
Calhoun was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on the charge if video voyeurism.