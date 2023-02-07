Endowment established through $1M gift to Owensboro Museum of Fine Art

Officials with the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art (OMFA) in Owensboro, Kentucky, made a big announcement on Tuesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, a ceremony was held announcing a $1 million gift and the establishment of the "Dr. R. Wathen, Jr. and Jeanette Napier Medley Endowment."
"I have given numerous works of art to the museum from our personal collection as well as gifts over the years and I have been giving a lot of thought to how I could help this institution build a stronger financial base far into the future," Dr. Medley said, announcing the gift. "With that purpose in mind, I am pleased today to announce that my wife and I have made a gift of $1 million to the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art Foundation."
Dr. Medley said the $1 million gift and the endowment established by it is meant to provide financial stability and a permanent source of annual income to the museum, but that the principal of the endowment is restricted and will remain intact.
OMFA Executive Director Mary Bryan Hood says the gift, which is the single-largest gift in the history of the museum, will also be commemorated through the re-naming of one of the museum's wings as the "Medley Decorative Arts Wing."
OMFA will celebrate the 46th anniversary of its founding on July 16.
While the museum is free and open to all, donations are encouraged. You can visit the museum at the corner of 9th Street and Frederica Street in Owensboro.