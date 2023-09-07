 Skip to main content
Enter to win: HGTV giving away Louisville home, $50,000, and Mercedes SUV

HGTV Urban Oasis 2023

Photo Courtesy HGTV

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — You'll soon have the chance to win a brand new home in Louisville, Kentucky, along with several other big prizes in the latest giveaway from HGTV.

For the HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 giveaway, HGTV is giving away a newly-remodeled home in Louisville, plus $50,000 and a brand new Mercedes SUV.

The bungalow-style home features four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

You can enter to win daily once entries for the contest open on Oct. 2 at hgtv.com/sweepstakes/hgtv-urban-oasis.

A photo gallery of the interior and exterior of the home is also available at HGTV's website.

