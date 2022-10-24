Equipment and vehicles available at upcoming Surplus Auction in Owensboro

Local government officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, say they'll be holding a Surplus Auction soon.
The Daviess County Fiscal Court will be hosting the Surplus Auction in Owensboro on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m.
The auction will be held behind the Daviess County Operations Center, which is located at 2620 Kentucky Highway 81.
Items included in the auction will be multiple vehicles, and different types of equipment like mowers, trailers, fencing, and more.
Officials say all items will be sold "as is, where is, and with no warranties expressed or implied."
You can see a full list of available items below.