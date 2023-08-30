 Skip to main content
Escaped Hopkins County inmate taken back into custody

  • Updated
  • 0
Charles Woodward mug shot

Charles Woodward mugshot (Hopkins County Jail)

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — An inmate who escaped from custody in Hopkins County has been recaptured.

Authorities say they took Charles Woodward back into custody on Wednesday.

As we reported back on Aug. 17, authorities said they were searching for Woodward after he walked away from his work detail.

We're told that Woodward was taken into custody by the Madisonville Police Department, and that he was being booked back into the jail on Wednesday afternoon.

44News is working to learn more details about Woodward's capture. Stay with us on-air and online for those details once they're available.

