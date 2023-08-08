Evansville dealership presents $2,500 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville dealership is continuing its efforts to support local charities and causes.
In its latest show of community support, D-Patrick Ford Lincoln made a $2,500 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley.
Officials with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley say the money will be used to support the organization's continued mission.
"These funds will go for us to carry out our mission, which is to keep families together when they have a child that's ill or in the hospital," explains Barb Abell, Development Manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley.
Tuesday's check presentation took place at the D-Patrick Ford Lincoln location at 1100 E Walnut St. in Evansville.