Extended deadline for 'Trash for Cash' program in Daviess County

It's a chance to turn roadside trash into cash.
The Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the "Trash for Cash" program.
Officials say it will now run until January 3rd, 2023.
The Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for this program in the next calendar year and would like to invite more organizations to apply.
“The Trash for Cash program is a unique fundraising opportunity for non-profits groups,” said Judge/Executive Al Mattingly. “Volunteers spend a Saturday morning collecting roadside litter to beautify our community and receive cash for their organization.”
Officials say last year, the non-profits picked up more than 6.6 tons of trash along 400 miles of right-of-way.
We're told funding for the program derives from the Kentucky Environmental Remediation Fee of $1.75 per ton of waste received at the Landfill & Transfer Station.
Approved applicants will receive $100 per centerline mile of county roads cleaned.
Officials say to participate in the program, the organization must be from Daviess County and a federally recognized not-for-profit.
To apply, visit daviessky.org and select Trash for Cah from the home menu.
For any questions, contact Solid Waste Management at (270)-229-4484.
Applications should be returned by January 3, 2023.