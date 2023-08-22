Extreme heat postpones Ellis Park's Friday races

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Extreme heat in the Tri-State is causes some changes to races at Ellis Park.
Officials with Ellis Park Racing & Gaming announced that because of the hot conditions, Friday's nine-race card has been postponed to Monday.
Because of the extreme temperatures expected Friday, the entirety of Friday's card will shift to Monday and will not be re-drawn, with the first post scheduled for 11:45 a.m.
The final three days of the Ellis Park meet will be Saturday-Monday.
At this time there are no changes to Saturday-Sunday’s cards and first posts are scheduled at 11:45 a.m.
For more information, you can visit the Ellis Park website.