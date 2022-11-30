Family recounts terrifying moment their house was shot at by neighbor

It was a moment 8-year-old Pasleigh Vanover will never forget.
It was just like any other morning watching cartoons in the living room and eating breakfast except this morning was riddled with a flying bullet.
"I was like scared," said Pasleigh. "It like sounded like glass shattering but like it scared me."
Pasleigh her mom Heather and her grandmother were home when they heard gunshots ring out. Little did they know one of the bullets would make its way inside.
"I said Pas? And she said mama there's a gunshot," said Heather Vanover.
Piercing through their back door striking just inches away from Pasleigh's head leaving her with a minor injury from the glass.
A split moment that could have taken her life.
"I almost lost her," said Heather.
The moment to upsetting to recount.
According to Heather, all morning they heard gunshots outside near their secluded home.
She says their neighbor who lives yards away was outside shooting his gun toward the trees in their backyard.
"We don't really know too much, we don't understand the only thing we know is that he was shooting at a tree and the house was behind the tree."
In a press release from the Daviess County Sheriff's Office their neighbor, Richard Yeckering, was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment.
He is currently being held in jail.
Although upset, the Vanover family is trying to move forward from this voicing the importance of firearm safety.
"Go to a gun range, somewhere with a big backstop dirt bank something you know somewhere not with a house that you can plainly see," said Logan Vanover. "I want justice, you know it could have been her life."