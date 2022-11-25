Family searching for missing Kentucky teen

The search continues for a teenage boy missing since Monday.
Graham Collins Watson is a 16-year-old from Providence, Kentucky. He left his home on Monday, and his family hasn’t seen him since.
“He’s a wonderful young man and we want him home. We love him and miss him,” says Graham’s grandmother Melody Tribble.
Graham’s family says in the weeks before he disappeared, he was going through a tough time and struggling with an addiction. But, they say he was leaving soon for a treatment center because he was ready to get help.
“He had told everybody about it. He was excited about leaving,” says Graham’s mom Brittany Badger.
He left to say his goodbyes to his friends and never returned home.
“I was texting and calling. Everything was shut completely off and I knew immediately something was wrong,” Badger says.
On Tuesday, one of his friends received a phone call from Graham. He was calling from an unknown number.
The family says Graham told his friend that he was somewhere in Owensboro and that he wanted to come home. The friend says Graham told him he would call back, but never did.
“It’s hard not knowing anything when I know he wants to come home,” Graham’s mother tells 44News.
His family says he’s without critical medication and they believe he’s in danger.
“We’ve called every surrounding area [police department]. Anywhere we can get his face out and his information, we’re going to do it and we will not stop until he is home safe,” says Tribble.
Graham’s family is currently offering a $500 reward for his safe and immediate return. They ask anyone with information to come forward and share it with them or the Providence Police Department.
16-year-old Graham Collins Watson has been missing since Monday, November 21st.
He was last seen around 11 p.m. in Providence, Kentucky.
He is 5’8 and 140 pounds with brown hair.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with a black shirt underneath, and white tennis shoes.