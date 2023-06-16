Farming technology business creating 30 new job opportunities with expansion in Hanson

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — An agricultural technology business is bringing some new job opportunities to Hopkins County.
Officials with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation announced that CLAAS FARMPOINT is bringing 30 employment opportunities to the city of Hanson.
Members of CLAAS FARMPOINT say the business uses cutting-edge technology to empower farmers to optimize operations and achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and productivity
Hopkins County leaders say the expansion of CLAAS FARMPOINT not only revolutionize on-farm experiences but also bring significant economic benefits to our region.
Judge Executive Jack Whitfield expressed his excitement, stating, "This is an incredibly exciting time for Hopkins County. We welcome CLAAS FARMPOINT to our community with open arms. The introduction of this innovative business marks a significant milestone in our region's development. We are thrilled to witness the transformative impact that CLAAS FARMPOINT will have on our agricultural industry and the resulting positive effects in our area."
“CLAAS is committed to investing in the local community by creating 30 employment opportunities in Hanson, KY” explained Eric Raby, Senior Vice President– Americas. “This expansion highlights CLAAS's dedication to driving growth and prosperity within western Kentucky and Hopkins County is ideally situated for our base of operations. The arrival of CLAAS FARMPOINT will have a cascading effect, bolstering the local economy and strengthening the agricultural sector.”
More information on CLAAS FARMPOINT is available at claasfarmpoint.com.