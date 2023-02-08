FEMA approves more than $10M to fund western Kentucky tornado recovery efforts

More than $10 million in federal funding has been approved to reimburse recovery efforts in western Kentucky following the Dec. 10, 2021 tornadoes.

FEMA announced the federal funding on Wednesday, and said that about $5 million was going towards reimbursing Hopkins County for debris cleanup, with another $5.4 million going to reimburse the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management for emergency protective measures, all as a result of the Dec. 10, 2021 tornadoes.

According to FEMA, $5,037,678 was approved to reimburse debris removal work that took place throughout Hopkins County from Dec. 27, 2021, through Jan. 25, 2022. During that time period, county labor, materials and rental equipment, as well as contract labor, were used to remove 180,521 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris, and 53,411 cubic yards of vegetative debris from roads and rights of way throughout the county, FEMA says.

As for the other $5,437,450 in funding announced Wednesday, that will go to reimburse the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) for emergency protective measures as a result of the tornadoes. FEMA says that money covers things like the utilization of state workers, rented equipment and contracts.

More information on federal recovery efforts in Kentucky can be found through FEMA at fema.gov.