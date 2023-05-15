Fire hydrant testing scheduled in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Fire hydrant testing is scheduled in Henderson.
The Henderson Fire Department is planning to begin its annual fire hydrant testing on Monday, May 22.
City officials say the testing should be completed between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, with work ending on June 2.
During testing, residents should keep an eye out for discoloration in their water.
Anyone who sees discoloration in the water during testing is asked to run cold water until the color returns to normal. DON'T run any hot water to clear it up, to prevent any discoloration from entering the hot water system.