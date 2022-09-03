Fireworks festival canceled in Owensboro due to bad weather

A fireworks festival that was scheduled to happen in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday has been canceled.
Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Saturday's Independence Bank Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park was being canceled due to bad weather.
The event was originally scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. and continue into the evening, with food trucks, inflatables, music, and a fireworks show to celebrate the unofficial end of summer.
While no official plans to reschedule have been made yet, the Daviess County Fiscal Court will meet next week and discuss the potential for a makeup date.