First day of classes scheduled at new Daviess County Middle School building

Some middle school students in Daviess County, Kentucky, are now scheduled for their first day of classes in a brand new building.
Daviess County Middle School students will attend class in the building for the first time on Monday, Oct. 17, which is the Monday following the Daviess County Public School district's Fall Break.
Located at 3901 Fairview Drive, officials say the new facility boasts a gymnasium, media center, administrative offices and the cafeteria toward the front of the school along with sixth, seventh and eighth grade class wings, all surrounding a 45,000-square foot courtyard.
DCMS parents and students will have the opportunity to visit the facility ahead of classes, to participate in family pep rallies and open house nights hosted by grade.
- Eighth graders will have the opportunity to view the school first on Tuesday, Oct. 4
- Seventh graders on Wednesday, Oct. 5
- Sixth graders on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Officials with the district say times and additional details will be shared with DCMS families in advance of these events.
Following the kick-off of instruction in the facility, DCMS will welcome the community for a Community Open House from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
You can view architect drawings of the new Daviess County Middle School campus and floor plan on daviesskyschools.org.