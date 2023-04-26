First responders called to two crashes in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — First responders in Henderson were called to two crashes within minutes of each other Wednesday.
The Henderson Fire Department shared an alert at 3:38 p.m. and said that its crews were responding to the area of 2nd Street and North Main Street, where a person in a wheelchair had been hit by a driver. A short time after that crash, the fire department said that the scene was clear.
Just minutes after the first crash, the fire department said it was responding to another incident where a motorcyclist had crashed into a building. That crash happened in the area of Clay Street and Letcher Street, the fire department said.
No other details are available on either crash right now, but we're working to learn more.
