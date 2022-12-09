Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Daviess Co. soldier being laid to rest Friday

Kentucky's governor is honoring a Daviess County soldier whose remains were recently returned home after more than seven decades.

The remains of U.S. Army Private First Class Robert A. Wright were recently returned to his home city of Whitesville after he went missing in action in the Korean War 72 years ago at the age of 18.

Now, Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to half-staff throughout the day Friday in Pfc. Wright's honor. All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are also encouraged to join in the tribute.

Wright's remains were returned to Whitesville after being identified in August, and his funeral mass is taking place place Friday morning at Saint Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.