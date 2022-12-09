 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE..Portions of Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and far
Southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will develop in areas of
low visibility. Use extra caution on the roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...
use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&

Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Daviess Co. soldier being laid to rest Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Kentucky's governor is honoring a Daviess County soldier whose remains were recently returned home after more than seven decades.

The remains of U.S. Army Private First Class Robert A. Wright were recently returned to his home city of Whitesville after he went missing in action in the Korean War 72 years ago at the age of 18.

Now, Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to half-staff throughout the day Friday in Pfc. Wright's honor. All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are also encouraged to join in the tribute.

Wright's remains were returned to Whitesville after being identified in August, and his funeral mass is taking place place Friday morning at Saint Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you