Flags ordered to half-staff in Kentucky on Thursday for overdose victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEVV) — Throughout Thursday, Kentucky's governor is ordering flags to half-staff in honor of victims of deadly drug overdoses.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, Aug. 31, in observance of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear says that in addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, the designated color to show support for overdose awareness.
Individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the Bluegrass State are encouraged to join in the tribute on Thursday.
Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.