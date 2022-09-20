Flushable wipes continue to cause issues for Owensboro's water treatment plant

City officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are calling on the public to help them with an on-going sewage issue.
Products marketed as Flushable Wipes continue to cause problems as residents flush the sheets.
Plant officials say, flushable wipes have already caused more than $10,000, when the sheets caused a blockage at their plant.
The add, the best thing to do is throw the wipes away, instead of toilet.