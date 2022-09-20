 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flushable wipes continues to cause issues for Owensboro's water treatment plant

  • Updated
  • 0

Officials in Owensboro are urging their customers to avoid flushing bathroom wipes

City officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are calling on the public to help them with an on-going sewage issue.

Products marketed as Flushable Wipes continue to cause problems as residents flush the sheets.

Officials at the waste water plant say, the usage of wipes have become a much bigger problem, as residents flush the sheets.

Plant officials say, flushable wipes have already caused more than $10,000, when the sheets caused a blockage at their plant.

The add, the best thing to do is throw the wipes away, instead of toilet.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you