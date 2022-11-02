 Skip to main content
Food distribution event planned in Webster County

There's a mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen in Webster County, Kentucky.

The food distribution event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. CT at the Mt. Gilead General Baptist Church.

Food boxes will be available during the event at the church, located at 2777 Mt. Gilead Mt. Pleasant Rd. in Slaughters.

Eligibility for the event is dependent on the number of people living in a household and annual income, as shown in the flyer below.

The event is sponsored by Tri-State Food Bank and Anthem BlueCross BlueShield.

