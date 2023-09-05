Former Apollo High School track star will be heading to the World Abilitysport Games

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Kaidhyn Stockdale, an adapted track athlete from Apollo High School, has been invited to the 2023 World Abilitysport Games this December in Thailand.
The journey of a former Apollo High School track star is shining bright as he now joins the Midway University track and field team, but that’s not the only milestone he will accomplish this year.
He has now become a three-time state champion in 3A adapted shot put. He also broke the record nationally in discus three times this year alone.
The track athlete, Kaidhyn Stockdale, says “When you’re throwing you can kind of just feel when it’s a good throw. It felt like it and then everyone erupted behind me.”
Many people see the accolades Stockdale has achieved, but it is through his adversity that makes his story even more inspiring.
His father, Chris Stockdale, says “You know he had a stroke right after he was born and then he had right-side weakness. He spent a lot of time at physical therapy.”
Stockdale also suffers from epilepsy and cerebral palsy, but this hasn’t stopped his dedication to the sport.
He has traveled all over the country the last few months competing in national tournaments, winning gold time after time, but this alone isn’t the impact he wants to carry.
As Kaidhyn Stockdale has been invited to the 2023 World Abilitysport Games in Thailand this December, he is still trying to process this amazing opportunity.
The family has organized a spotfund fundraiser to help as he will be traveling to Thailand in a few short months.