Former Baptist Health doctor awarded $3.7M in damages through lawsuit

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A former doctor at Baptist Health in Madisonville was recently awarded millions of dollars in a lawsuit.
Records obtained by 44News show Dr. John Farmer was awarded just over $3.7 million in damages.
According to the lawsuit, a woman filed a complaint after an appointment, accusing Dr. Farmer of being impaired while on the job.
The lawsuit says that this wasn't the case, and that other doctors at the hospital vouched for Farmer.
In the lawsuit, it says that the hospital's policy directs any employee suspected of being under the influence be taken to a private area by management and be informed of the concerns. It says that the hospital's policies also require immediate alcohol and/or drug testing.
According to the lawsuit, it wasn't until the next day that Dr. Farmer was notified of the complaint made against him. It says that the proper substance testing procedures weren't followed, which would have proven the doctor's innocence.
In total, a jury awarded Dr. Farmer $3,736,044.
