Former Henderson Fire Chief Passes Away at 79

Henderson Fire Department says former Fire Chief, Charles Trodglen, passed away Thursday after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
His obituary says after serving in the Army, Trodglen joined the Henderson Fire Department where he was Fire Chief for 17 years.
He was later inducted as a member of the KFA Hall of Fame in 2007.
After retiring, he worked at Methodist Hospital, the YMCA, and Henderson Manor.
Trodglen's funeral service will be Monday, 28th at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson at 11am.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Sunday, March 27th from 2pm to 6pm and Monday, March 28th from 9am until service time.
His burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #40 Burial Detail and Honor Guard.