Former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr. dies at 88

One of Kentucky's former leaders has passed away.
On Tuesday, current Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the death of former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr.
Brown Jr. served as the 55th governor of the state from 1979 to 1983. He died at the age of 88 on Monday, according to Beshear.
“I am sad to share that former Governor John Y. Brown Jr. passed away yesterday,” said Gov. Beshear. “Gov. Brown was a remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky. He made our commonwealth a better place. Britainy and I are praying for his family and loved ones.”
The family of John Y. Brown Jr. released the following statement:
Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, “I have never been so happy.”
Gov. Beshear directed all flags at state office buildings to be flown at half-staff in Brown Jr.'s honor until sunset on the day of interment.
Brown Jr. will be lie in state in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol.