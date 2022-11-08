Former Madisonville police chief Wade Williams wins race for Kentucky State Rep.

A former Madisonville, Kentucky official has been elected as a state representative.
Wade Williams won the race to represent District 4 in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
As the Republican candidate on the ticket, Williams defeated his Democratic opponent Byron Hobgood with 72% of the vote.
Williams announced his intent to run for state rep. of Hopkins County back in January.
Williams served in the US Army and retired as the Madisonville Police Department's Chief of Police in 2018 after decades of service.
