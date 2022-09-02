 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Matchbox Twenty member Adam Gaynor joins 44News This Morning ahead of Friday After 5

  • Updated
  • 0
Adam Gaynor formerly of Matchbox Twenty
Tommy Mason

Tonight marks the final night of Friday After 5 for the 2022 campaign.

The Owensboro riverfront will come alive once again with a huge line-up of musical performances.

Former Matchbox Twenty band member Adam Gaynor joined 44News This Morning to promote his new venture in music, performing as BAXLEY.

His first solo performance after the re-branding starts on the stage in Owensboro this weekend.

Adam was joined by his longtime friend and Friday After 5 organizer Fran Marseille as the duo touted the long list of performers capping a 16-week long campaign.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you