Former Matchbox Twenty member Adam Gaynor joins 44News This Morning ahead of Friday After 5

Tonight marks the final night of Friday After 5 for the 2022 campaign.
The Owensboro riverfront will come alive once again with a huge line-up of musical performances.
Former Matchbox Twenty band member Adam Gaynor joined 44News This Morning to promote his new venture in music, performing as BAXLEY.
His first solo performance after the re-branding starts on the stage in Owensboro this weekend.
Adam was joined by his longtime friend and Friday After 5 organizer Fran Marseille as the duo touted the long list of performers capping a 16-week long campaign.