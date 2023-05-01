Former Webster County sheriff sentenced to probation through plea deal

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The former sheriff of Webster County has been sentenced after taking a plea deal in the criminal case against him.
Court documents show former Sheriff Donald Jones will serve 3 years of supervised probation with the first three months of the sentence served on home incarceration.
As part of the plea agreement, Jones pleaded guilty to the felony charge of tampering with a witness and the misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.
Jones also agreed to never work in law enforcement again, according to court records.
Officials say Jones could face prison time if he violates the terms of the deal. The court will review Jones's case in February 2026 to make sure he's complied.