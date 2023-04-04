Foul play suspected in Greenville fire that injured one person

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Crews were at the scene of a fire in Greenville on Tuesday morning.
The Greenville Fire Department said around 6:30 a.m. that a fire broke out at a single-story commercial building.
GFD says it happened on KY-181 North, at a building just across from Jarvis Road.
The building is rental apartments attached to a business.
GFD says the fire started inside one of the rental apartments, and that a woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result.
The Kentucky State Police and State Fire Marshals Office responded to investigate. Officials say that foul play is suspected, and that the investigation is ongoing.