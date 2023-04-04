 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foul play suspected in Greenville fire that injured one person

  • Updated
  • 0
Greenville Fire Department

Greenville Fire Department

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Crews were at the scene of a fire in Greenville on Tuesday morning.

The Greenville Fire Department said around 6:30 a.m. that a fire broke out at a single-story commercial building.

GFD says it happened on KY-181 North, at a building just across from Jarvis Road.

The building is rental apartments attached to a business.

GFD says the fire started inside one of the rental apartments, and that a woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

The Kentucky State Police and State Fire Marshals Office responded to investigate. Officials say that foul play is suspected, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you