Free Fishing Weekend coming up across Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEVV) — Anyone looking to catch some fish is invited to take part in a "Free Fishing Weekend" across Kentucky in June.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is offering the latest Free Fishing Weekend on June 3 and June 4.

The department hosts the free weekend every year, allowing anyone to fish without the need for a permit or license.

While no permits or licenses are required during the free weekend, all other regulations, including those for size limits and the number of fish that you can keep, still apply.

To coincide with the Free Fishing Weekend, several events are being hosted in local communities.

In Daviess County, "Take A Kid Fishing Day" will be held at Panther Creek Park.

Over in Hopkins County, the 23rd Annual Take A Kid Fishing Day will also be held at the Madisonville City Park Lake.

According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources website, Free Fishing Weekend is open to all, whether you live in Kentucky or are visiting from out-of-state.

For full details on Free Fishing Weekend and the events being hosted during it, visit fw.ky.gov.