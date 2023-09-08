Free 'Harvest Fest' happening in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A free fall event is coming up in Madisonville.
Officials with the city say the free "Harvest Fest" is taking place on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16.
Friday's events kick off at 5 p.m. and continue to 9 p.m., with Saturday's events getting started at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The free event will include live music, food, hayrides, agriculture displays, the "Haybale Trail" and more.
It's happening at Mahr Park Arboretum, located at 55 Mahr Park Rd.
For more info, you can visit madisonvilleliving.com/events.